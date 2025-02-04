ukenru





54 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: what's happening at the front

54 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: what's happening at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27208 views

There were 54 combat engagements in the frontline, with 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy was active in the Kursk region, where it carried out 34 air strikes and fired 225 artillery rounds.

54 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kursk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of February 4, at 16:00, UNN writes.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. A total of 54 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

Today, the areas of Velyka Pysarivka, Dmytrivka in Sumy region and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region were reportedly affected by enemy artillery shelling from Russian territory.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector today, Russian occupants tried to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk, our defenders repelled the attack. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Udy and Saltine.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units five times near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova, two of the engagements are currently ongoing.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army made two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Yampolivka and Dibrova. A battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the Defense Forces repelled six attacks by Russian units, and one firefight is currently underway.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovske sector, the enemy has already made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotlynne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 17 enemy attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Rozlyv and Zelenivka.

In the Huliaipol sector, two invaders' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops near Novosilka. The enemy also conducted air strikes on Gulyaypol, dropping six guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhivske sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Siverskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions.

"In Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine invaders' attacks, one firefight is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 34 air strikes, dropping 52 guided bombs, used unguided aerial missiles and fired 225 artillery shells at our troops' positions and settlements," the report says.

More than half of the fighting is in three sectors: General Staff updates combat map04.02.25, 08:29 • 28365 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

