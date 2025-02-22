54 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

A total of 54 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have made 23 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked four times, towards Vovchansk, Figolivka and Zakhidne, with one firefight currently underway.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance near Zahryzove and was rebuffed.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked three times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yampolivka and in the Serebryansky forest, Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's attacks.

The defense forces repelled the invaders' assaults three times in the area of Bilohorivka in the Siverskyi sector.

Six Russian attacks in the area of Vasyukivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk sector, three combat engagements are currently underway, with a total of seven attacks by the enemy near Toretsk and in the direction of Diliyivka. Kostyantynivka came under an air strike.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 23 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 21 attacks, two firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Terrorist forces conducted air strikes on Myrolyubivka, Zvirove and Pokrovsk.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked four times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. Novopavlivka came under an air strike.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensive on the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 19 drones, and fired more than 200 times, including seven times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

