5.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Iran

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the US Geological Survey, writes UNN.

Details

The earthquake's epicenter, according to the US Geological Survey, was at a depth of 10 kilometers, and the epicenter was located 28.8 kilometers west-southwest of the city of Morah.

At the same time, Iranian Press TV reports that a 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near the city of Asaluyeh, in southern Iran, at a depth of 21 km, shaking some areas of Bushehr province. "There are no reports of damage yet," the publication writes.

