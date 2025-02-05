50 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

A total of 50 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back, UNN reports, citing a General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv sector today, Russian occupants twice tried to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Kozacha Lopan, our defenders repelled one attack, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhlyakivka, two of the engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Kolodyazy and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions eight times in the areas of Siversk and Verkhnekamianske, six attacks have already been repelled, and two battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, and another firefight is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Stupochki with a drones.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the Defense Forces repelled four assaults by Russian units. Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka came under air strikes.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vodiane Druha, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled eight attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil today, and another firefight is ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bagatyr.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy conducted air strikes on Huliaipol and Novopil.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders, four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy fired 202 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions, the General Staff summarized.