50 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47368 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94677 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118238 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100670 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125900 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113239 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116857 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159687 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103857 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98573 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 69996 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118238 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125900 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149959 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182133 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101576 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107337 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137019 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138822 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166738 views
50 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

50 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26929 views

There were 50 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovske sector, where 12 attacks took place. The enemy actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Siversk sectors.

A total of 50 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 12 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back, UNN reports, citing a General Staff report.

In the Kharkiv sector today, Russian occupants twice tried to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Kozacha Lopan, our defenders repelled one attack, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhlyakivka, two of the engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novolyubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Kolodyazy and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions eight times in the areas of Siversk and Verkhnekamianske, six attacks have already been repelled, and two battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky, and another firefight is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Stupochki with a drones.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the Defense Forces repelled four assaults by Russian units. Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka came under air strikes.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vodiane Druha, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled eight attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil today, and another firefight is ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bagatyr.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy conducted air strikes on Huliaipol and Novopil.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders, four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy fired 202 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Huliaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

