5 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian attack, two more in Zolochiv

Russian troops conducted numerous strikes on the cities of Kharkiv and Zolochiv in Kharkiv region, wounding at least 7 civilians and hitting civilian infrastructure, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

The occupiers struck about 10 times in Kharkiv! According to preliminary reports, five civilians were injured. As always, exclusively civilian infrastructure - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, the occupants attacked Zolochiv, at least two people were injured.

About ten explosions occurred in Kharkiv