49 battles took place on the front since the beginning of March 15 - General Staff

Since the beginning of March 15, 49 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In Sumy region, the following settlements were affected: Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Masenzivka, Khodyne, Iskriskivshchyna, Stepanivka, Budky, Starykove, Kozache, Ulanove, Mala Slobidka.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once, carried out 62 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, two of which were with the use of multiple rocket launcher systems.

No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of the settlements of Novoosinove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Yampil.

No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and in the area of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 10 times to push our soldiers from their occupied positions towards the settlements of Toretsk, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, and in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Molodetske. One combat engagement has not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Berezove, Ternove, Pershotravneve, Novomykolaivka, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Verbove. In addition, Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Prosyana were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks in the area of Huliaipole, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Svyatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Charivne, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrny. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Orikhiv and Veselianka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction. Mykilske and Lviv were subjected to enemy air strikes.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit logistics facilities and UAV storage facilities near Osypenko and Prymorsk.