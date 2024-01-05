44 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 44 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 6 missiles and 14 air strikes, fired 13 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 9 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the occupants in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 7 attacks near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

The invaders do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assault operations.

