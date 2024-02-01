42 Ukrainians died of COVID and flu in a week

The epidemic threshold has been exceeded in 3 regions of Ukraine due to an increase in the incidence of SARS, influenza, and COVID-19. Over the past week, 34 Ukrainians died of coronavirus, and eight more were sickened by coronavirus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

According to the Health Ministry, as of January 31, a high level of exceeding the epidemic threshold was registered in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions. In five regions-Vinnytsia, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, and Chernihiv-the level is medium. The rest of the regions have a non-epidemic level.

Over the previous week, from January 22 to January 28, 185,402 Ukrainians fell ill with ARVI, flu and COVID-19, including 96,120 children under the age of 17. During the week, 3,492 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19. 6,120 people were hospitalized, including 2,607 children. Doctors reported 34 deaths among patients with coronavirus infection and eight among patients with influenza - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It is noted that all the deceased did not have preventive flu vaccinations and were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Ukraine is in the middle of the flu and ARVI epidemic season. Currently, due to the circulation of influenza viruses in 22 regions of the country, there is an increase in the incidence of ARVI, in particular among children. Taking into account the weekly monitoring data, it is expected that from January to April the influenza virus will prevail over the coronavirus infection," said Deputy Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

Reportedly, if the epidemic situation worsens in a particular community, measures may be taken locally to reduce the risk and spread of the epidemic. These include the introduction of a mask regime, social distancing, compliance with personal hygiene and temperature requirements, cancellation of mass events until the situation is normalized, etc.

