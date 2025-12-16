$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
10:57 AM • 6388 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 10972 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 13596 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 19382 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 18671 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20590 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28240 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21232 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16829 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12600 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 20572 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 18523 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 17768 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 23983 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 12715 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 3014 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 10577 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 63050 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 58659 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65228 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Netherlands
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38552 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55665 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 55941 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59733 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94417 views
Technology
Film
Social network
Diia (service)
Coca-Cola

3D printer plastic in Ukraine: how filament helps development – LBL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

3D printing has become an integral part of education and local production in Ukraine, opening up new opportunities for STEM education and small businesses. LBL Corp supports this development by offering high-quality Ukrainian filament for 3D printing.

3D printer plastic in Ukraine: how filament helps development – LBL

3D printing has long ceased to be just a hobby or a toy for enthusiasts. Today, it is becoming part of education, local production, and startups. Thanks to the development of affordable printers and materials, more and more Ukrainian schools, universities, workshops, and small businesses are paying attention to additive manufacturing. The demand for high-quality Ukrainian filament is growing. It helps solve problems of logistics, import, and adaptation to local conditions. LBL Corp is among those who support the development of modern technologies in Ukraine, offering stable materials for 3D printing, UNN reports.

Why Ukrainian schools and universities need 3D printing

The introduction of 3D printing in education opens up new opportunities for STEM education: students get the chance to translate ideas into real models, literally "from drawing to a tangible object." 3D printing helps:

  1. develop spatial thinking, creativity, and design skills;
    1. create educational models, visual aids: from biological structures to geometric shapes;
      1. motivate students through practical work: they see the result of their efforts — this increases interest and deeper understanding of the material.

        And filament is precisely the material that makes 3D printing accessible, safe, and practical in the educational process.

        How small businesses use plastic for 3D printers

        For private workshops, artisans, designers, startups, or repair services, plastic for 3D printers opens up new avenues:

        ●     Manufacturing spare parts or custom components — be it a plastic element for equipment, a casing, or an accessory.

        ●     Creating designer objects, souvenirs, prototypes, models — quickly, without complex equipment.

        ●     Quick turnaround — instead of waiting for delivery, you can print the necessary part in an hour or a day. This simplifies logistics, reduces costs, and provides flexibility.

        It is thanks to the accessibility and versatility of filament that 3D printing becomes profitable for small and medium-sized businesses, and not just for large-scale factories.

        Why it is important to choose a local filament manufacturer

        When choosing materials for 3D printing, local filament has a number of advantages:

        ●     Supply stability — no dependence on international logistical delays or exchange rate fluctuations.

        ●     Quality and characteristic control — the manufacturer knows the operating conditions in Ukraine, tests the material for local temperatures and printers.

        ●     Support for the country's economy — by buying domestic, you support the work of workshops, jobs, and the development of the technological sector.

        ●     Price and delivery cost — cheaper than imports, especially for those who print regularly.

        Thus, local filament is not only convenient but strategically advantageous.

        LBL Corp's contribution to the development of 3D printing in Ukraine

        LBL responds to current market needs:

        ●     Own production and quality control — stable diameter, clean filament, compliance with standards.

        ●     Wide range — different types of plastic for different tasks: education, prototyping, functional parts, design.

        ●     Technical support for users — consultations, recommendations, help with settings.

        ●     Cooperation with educational institutions, workshops, and small businesses — LBL helps implement projects where 3D printing is a key element.

        Thus, LBL is not just a brand, but a partner for those who want to create, produce, learn, and develop technologies in Ukraine.

        Conclusion

        3D printing is not the future, but already the present: it helps education, business development, prototyping, repair, creativity, and innovation. And all this becomes accessible thanks to the right filament. If you are looking for a high-quality, reliable, Ukrainian option — pay attention to LBL Corp. Browse their products, and contribute to the development of 3D technologies in Ukraine.

        Antonina Tumanova

        Business News
        Technology
        Brand
        Ukraine