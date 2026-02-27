$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 14076 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 24841 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 24724 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 26019 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 23987 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 38282 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 20578 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 98393 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46062 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53322 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lockheed P-3 Orion

3.5-year-old child injured in Russian attack on Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In the Odesa region, a 3.5-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man were injured in a Russian attack and hospitalized. Port tanks, residential buildings, cars, a medical facility were damaged, and a kindergarten was destroyed.

3.5-year-old child injured in Russian attack on Odesa region

In the Odesa region, two people, including a young child, were injured in a Russian attack, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked civilian and port infrastructure in Odesa region with attack drones. Unfortunately, two people were injured - a 3.5-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

- Kiper wrote on social media.

Russia attacked port and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there is damage - Deputy Prime Minister27.02.26, 08:38 • 456 views

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, "damage to port tanks and a construction crane, the facade and glazing of a residential building, cars, a medical facility, and the destruction of a kindergarten building were recorded."

As noted by the State Emergency Service, "a separate building on the territory of the kindergarten was destroyed. A fire broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished."

"A large-scale fire of containers, including those with food products, broke out," the State Emergency Service indicated.

In the residential sector, destruction of structures and damage to private cars were recorded.

165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine27.02.26, 08:39 • 578 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast