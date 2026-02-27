3.5-year-old child injured in Russian attack on Odesa region

In the Odesa region, two people, including a young child, were injured in a Russian attack, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked civilian and port infrastructure in Odesa region with attack drones. Unfortunately, two people were injured - a 3.5-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care. - Kiper wrote on social media.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, "damage to port tanks and a construction crane, the facade and glazing of a residential building, cars, a medical facility, and the destruction of a kindergarten building were recorded."

As noted by the State Emergency Service, "a separate building on the territory of the kindergarten was destroyed. A fire broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished."

"A large-scale fire of containers, including those with food products, broke out," the State Emergency Service indicated.

In the residential sector, destruction of structures and damage to private cars were recorded.

