24 dead and fifty wounded: army paraglider attacked a Buddhist festival in Myanmar

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6200 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17076 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20678 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23340 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21749 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20548 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18753 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21532 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19377 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17631 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6234 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17109 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11442 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20698 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23847 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42142 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45076 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96472 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91079 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

24 dead and fifty wounded: army paraglider attacked a Buddhist festival in Myanmar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

In central Myanmar, at least 24 people were killed and nearly 50 injured when an army paraglider attacked a Buddhist festival. The military dropped two bombs on a peaceful protest during the celebration, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

24 dead and fifty wounded: army paraglider attacked a Buddhist festival in Myanmar

At least 24 people were killed and nearly fifty injured in an attack by an army paraglider on a Buddhist festival in central Myanmar. According to a spokesman for the government-in-exile, the military dropped two bombs on a peaceful protest during the celebration, resulting in numerous civilian casualties. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on Monday evening in the town of Chaung U, Sagaing region, where about a hundred people gathered for the Thadingyut festival – a full moon festival, which this year also became a symbolic protest against the military dictatorship. Those present demanded the release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically elected leader ousted during the 2021 coup.

According to eyewitnesses, military paramotors appeared unexpectedly.

It all happened in seven minutes. We were trying to end the protest when we received a warning about a possible attack, but they arrived earlier than we expected.

– a representative of the local People's Defense Forces told BBC Burmese.

He added that he himself sustained a leg injury, while many people next to him died.

Local residents report horrific consequences of the explosion.

Children were completely torn to pieces

– a woman who participated in organizing the event told AFP.

She noted that during the funeral, "they were still collecting body parts."

Amnesty International states that the junta's use of motorized paragliders to attack communities is part of an "alarming trend."

The attack should be a terrible alarm signal that the civilian population of Myanmar needs urgent protection

– emphasized Joe Freeman, a researcher at the organization.

He called on the regional bloc ASEAN to "increase pressure on the junta and review an approach that has yielded no results for almost five years."

Context

Since the 2021 coup, thousands of people have died in Myanmar, and millions have become refugees. Having lost control over more than half of the territory, the military junta is conducting a large-scale campaign of airstrikes and bombings, receiving technical support from China and Russia. Beijing, according to BBC sources, not only supplies drones but also pressures rebels to stop helping opposition forces.

According to the BBC Burmese service, the army is increasingly using paramotors due to a shortage of aircraft and helicopters and limited access to aviation fuel due to international sanctions. Analysts warn that such attacks are becoming a common tool for intimidating civilians, while the international community remains inactive.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Myanmar
China