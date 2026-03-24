22 injured people hospitalized in Lviv hospitals after massive Russian attack - mayor

In Lviv, the number of injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 22. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, as conveyed by UNN.

As of now, there are 22 injured people of varying severity in Lviv hospitals. - Sadovyi reported.

In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone

Addition

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, damaging a UNESCO heritage site and a residential building.

The Air Force reported one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine with kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down/suppressed 541 enemy UAVs. 15 hits were recorded.