216 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 2.1 thousand drones - General Staff

07:42 PM • 1856 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 6376 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 10846 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 10935 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 12072 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 12825 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 22929 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17678 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17161 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 30881 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Publications
Exclusives
Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - pollFebruary 25, 10:40 AM
Iran close to deal on purchasing supersonic anti-ship missiles from China - ReutersFebruary 25, 10:47 AM
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM
Orban announced the deployment of troops near power plants due to the halt of oil supplies03:51 PM
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 22931 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 30884 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 52559 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 62263 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 80176 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Geneva
Spain
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningFebruary 24, 07:45 PM
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookFebruary 24, 04:37 PM
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 02:59 PM
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitFebruary 24, 12:26 PM
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationFebruary 23, 09:02 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat

216 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 2.1 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. The enemy used 2,193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,866 shelling attacks.

216 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 2.1 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 2193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1866 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

According to updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, 36 air strikes, dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 2193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1866 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times, two combat engagements are ongoing, and carried out 91 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Pishchane, Starytsia, Rybalkyne, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Zelene and Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 10 attacks, towards Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Myrny. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Bondarne and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times today towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 50 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 122 occupiers and wounded 33; destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, one motorcycle, an artillery system, three units of automotive equipment. Two units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, and 12 shelters of enemy personnel were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Orly were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Varvarivka. Two more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, Tersianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack.

General Staff: Russia lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in a day25.02.26, 07:44

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine