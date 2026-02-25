216 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 2.1 thousand drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 2193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1866 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff report.

According to updated information, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, 36 air strikes, dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 2193 kamikaze drones and carried out 1866 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times, two combat engagements are ongoing, and carried out 91 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Pishchane, Starytsia, Rybalkyne, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Zelene and Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 10 attacks, towards Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Myrny. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Bondarne and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times today towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 50 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 122 occupiers and wounded 33; destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, one motorcycle, an artillery system, three units of automotive equipment. Two units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, and 12 shelters of enemy personnel were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Orly were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Varvarivka. Two more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, Tersianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack.

