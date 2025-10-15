2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine vs. Iceland match to be held in Warsaw
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian national team will play its home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland on November 16 in Warsaw at the "Legia" stadium. The arena has a capacity of about 32,000 spectators, and the Ukrainian national team has not yet played there.
The home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against Iceland, which will take place on November 16, the Ukrainian national team will play in the Polish capital, Warsaw, at the Legia stadium, UNN reports with reference to UAF.
Details
The Legia Arena, where our team has not yet played, seats just under 32,000 spectators and is home to the local FC Legia.
The UAF emphasized that the Ukrainian national team played twice in Warsaw at another arena — the National Stadium. There, on March 22, 2013, within the framework of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, the blue and yellows defeated the Poles 3:1 thanks to accurate shots by Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleh Husiev, and Roman Zozulya, and on June 7, 2024, they lost to the hosts 1:3 in a friendly match. Artem Dovbyk scored the only goal for the guests.
"The guys understood who we were playing for": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers11.10.25, 08:46 • 4276 views