2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine vs. Iceland match to be held in Warsaw

10:41 AM • 8032 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 15435 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 16897 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 17377 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 16164 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 16002 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 15949 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 27775 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 27936 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13590 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showOctober 15, 05:50 AM
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"11:45 AM
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairOctober 15, 12:05 AM
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsOctober 14, 01:19 PM
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsOctober 14, 01:05 PM
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourOctober 13, 03:39 PM
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine vs. Iceland match to be held in Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The Ukrainian national team will play its home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland on November 16 in Warsaw at the "Legia" stadium. The arena has a capacity of about 32,000 spectators, and the Ukrainian national team has not yet played there.

The home match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against Iceland, which will take place on November 16, the Ukrainian national team will play in the Polish capital, Warsaw, at the Legia stadium, UNN reports with reference to UAF.

Details

The Legia Arena, where our team has not yet played, seats just under 32,000 spectators and is home to the local FC Legia.

The UAF emphasized that the Ukrainian national team played twice in Warsaw at another arena — the National Stadium. There, on March 22, 2013, within the framework of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, the blue and yellows defeated the Poles 3:1 thanks to accurate shots by Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleh Husiev, and Roman Zozulya, and on June 7, 2024, they lost to the hosts 1:3 in a friendly match. Artem Dovbyk scored the only goal for the guests.

"The guys understood who we were playing for": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Iceland in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers11.10.25, 08:46

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Warsaw
Poland