20,000 families used a loan of UAH 35 billion to buy housing thanks to the "eOselia" program

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 2098 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 5170 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 11862 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 10819 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 19588 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15074 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 16607 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14388 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26824 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44872 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
57%
756mm
Popular news
All of Europe faces threats of destabilization from Russia – MacronSeptember 24, 03:52 AM • 6622 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 36695 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 27530 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 24808 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 13855 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 11862 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 14115 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 19588 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 27819 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 36997 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 32359 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 92653 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 52698 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 67032 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 118635 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
MiG-31
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Oil

20,000 families used a loan of UAH 35 billion to buy housing thanks to the "eOselia" program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Over three years of the state program "eOselia", more than 20,000 families have purchased their own housing for almost UAH 35 billion. The program is most popular among military personnel and law enforcement officers, who make up 51% of participants.

20,000 families used a loan of UAH 35 billion to buy housing thanks to the "eOselia" program

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that over 20,000 families have purchased their own homes during the three years of the state program "eOselia". The total amount of loans issued amounted to almost UAH 35 billion. The Prime Minister announced this on her Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the program is most popular among military personnel and law enforcement officers – they account for 51% of all participants. Among other categories: citizens without their own housing (26%), doctors (8%), teachers (7%), internally displaced persons (4%), veterans (2%), and scientists (2%). The average age of borrowers is 35 years, which, according to the government, indicates the desire of Ukrainians to continue living and working in their country, despite the war.

At what age do young people in the EU leave their parents' home and what financial difficulties do they face in their own housing – statistics24.09.25, 10:25 • 2172 views

In addition to social benefits, "eOselia" has a significant economic effect. Every hryvnia invested by the state returns to the budget with three times the amount of taxes due to the development of construction, production of building materials, and the creation of new jobs.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the program will continue to operate, and the government's goal is to make affordable housing a reality for even more Ukrainians.

At the same time, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reminded that a loan can be processed online through "Diia", the procedure is quite simple. You just need to submit an application, choose a bank, get a preliminary decision, and conclude a mortgage.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, 5,130 thousand Ukrainians have used the eOselia program. The total amount of preferential housing loans provided reached UAH 9.4 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, over 7,000 IDP families have received the opportunity to buy new homes thanks to the state program "eVidnovlennia".

Stepan Haftko

Real Estate
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine