20,000 families used a loan of UAH 35 billion to buy housing thanks to the "eOselia" program

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that over 20,000 families have purchased their own homes during the three years of the state program "eOselia". The total amount of loans issued amounted to almost UAH 35 billion. The Prime Minister announced this on her Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the program is most popular among military personnel and law enforcement officers – they account for 51% of all participants. Among other categories: citizens without their own housing (26%), doctors (8%), teachers (7%), internally displaced persons (4%), veterans (2%), and scientists (2%). The average age of borrowers is 35 years, which, according to the government, indicates the desire of Ukrainians to continue living and working in their country, despite the war.

In addition to social benefits, "eOselia" has a significant economic effect. Every hryvnia invested by the state returns to the budget with three times the amount of taxes due to the development of construction, production of building materials, and the creation of new jobs.

Svyrydenko emphasized that the program will continue to operate, and the government's goal is to make affordable housing a reality for even more Ukrainians.

At the same time, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reminded that a loan can be processed online through "Diia", the procedure is quite simple. You just need to submit an application, choose a bank, get a preliminary decision, and conclude a mortgage.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, 5,130 thousand Ukrainians have used the eOselia program. The total amount of preferential housing loans provided reached UAH 9.4 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, over 7,000 IDP families have received the opportunity to buy new homes thanks to the state program "eVidnovlennia".