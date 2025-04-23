$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4160 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 31875 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67600 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 102890 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98801 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117076 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173188 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125612 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227463 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120026 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

20 YEARS of ProAgro Events: a success story that is changing agribusiness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

ProAgro Events celebrates its 20th anniversary, becoming a key platform for agribusiness. You are invited to the celebration with JAMALA and the Eclectic Sound Orchestra.

20 YEARS of ProAgro Events: a success story that is changing agribusiness

2025 is a special year for ProAgro Group — the company celebrates its 20th anniversary in the field of business event organization. Under the ProAgro Events brand, the company has been creating events for two decades that not only reflect the current state of the agricultural market, but also shape its future.

ProAgro Events — a platform that transforms the industry

For twenty years, ProAgro Events has established itself as one of the key communication platforms for agricultural business — a space where ideas are born, partnerships are established and strategic decisions are made.

Main achievements:

  • 200 implemented events — forums, summits, business clubs that contributed to the conclusion of thousands of successful deals;
    • more than 50,000 participants — company managers, investors, farmers and innovators who form a new quality of the market;
      • premium formats — from large-scale public forums to closed-door strategic sessions at a high level.

        Since 2005 — more than events

        ProAgro Events is not just an event organizer. It is a full-fledged ecosystem for the development of the agricultural sector, the dissemination of innovative solutions and effective interaction of the professional community.

        The company implements multi-format approaches to organizing premium events focused on results.

        Looking to the future: a new stage of development

        Twenty years of experience is only the basis for further growth. Today, the company is already working on events that will affect the development of the agricultural sector in the near future.

        The goal is to remain a leading platform for transformations, partnerships and achievements in the industry.

        ProAgro Grand Celebration — celebrating the 20th anniversary of ProAgro Events

        We invite you to join the solemn Gala Evening dedicated to the 20th anniversary of ProAgro Events.

        This is a unique opportunity to celebrate an important event together with like-minded people and leading representatives of the market.

        The program of the event includes:

        • performance of the outstanding Ukrainian singer JAMALA – a unique combination of vocal skills and emotionality;
          • musical accompaniment from the Eclectic Sound Orchestra – from classical works to jazz, blues and modern compositions;
            • gift drawings and pleasant surprises for the guests of the event;
              • exquisite gastronomic program, complemented by signature cocktails;
                • the possibility of informal communication with leading representatives of the industry in an elegant atmosphere.

                  ProAgro Grand Celebration is not only a celebration, but also a thank you to all partners, clients and participants who made this journey possible.

                  Join the event on the website: https://agro-ukraine-summit.com

                  See you at ProAgro Group events — where the future of agribusiness is created.

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  Business News
                  Ukraine
