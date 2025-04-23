20 YEARS of ProAgro Events: a success story that is changing agribusiness

2025 is a special year for ProAgro Group — the company celebrates its 20th anniversary in the field of business event organization. Under the ProAgro Events brand, the company has been creating events for two decades that not only reflect the current state of the agricultural market, but also shape its future.

ProAgro Events — a platform that transforms the industry

For twenty years, ProAgro Events has established itself as one of the key communication platforms for agricultural business — a space where ideas are born, partnerships are established and strategic decisions are made.

Main achievements:

200 implemented events — forums, summits, business clubs that contributed to the conclusion of thousands of successful deals;

— forums, summits, business clubs that contributed to the conclusion of thousands of successful deals; more than 50,000 participants — company managers, investors, farmers and innovators who form a new quality of the market;

— company managers, investors, farmers and innovators who form a new quality of the market; premium formats — from large-scale public forums to closed-door strategic sessions at a high level.

Since 2005 — more than events

ProAgro Events is not just an event organizer. It is a full-fledged ecosystem for the development of the agricultural sector, the dissemination of innovative solutions and effective interaction of the professional community.

The company implements multi-format approaches to organizing premium events focused on results.

Looking to the future: a new stage of development

Twenty years of experience is only the basis for further growth. Today, the company is already working on events that will affect the development of the agricultural sector in the near future.

The goal is to remain a leading platform for transformations, partnerships and achievements in the industry.

ProAgro Grand Celebration — celebrating the 20th anniversary of ProAgro Events

We invite you to join the solemn Gala Evening dedicated to the 20th anniversary of ProAgro Events.

This is a unique opportunity to celebrate an important event together with like-minded people and leading representatives of the market.

The program of the event includes:

performance of the outstanding Ukrainian singer JAMALA – a unique combination of vocal skills and emotionality;

musical accompaniment from the Eclectic Sound Orchestra – from classical works to jazz, blues and modern compositions;

gift drawings and pleasant surprises for the guests of the event;

exquisite gastronomic program, complemented by signature cocktails;

the possibility of informal communication with leading representatives of the industry in an elegant atmosphere.

ProAgro Grand Celebration is not only a celebration, but also a thank you to all partners, clients and participants who made this journey possible.

Join the event on the website: https://agro-ukraine-summit.com

See you at ProAgro Group events — where the future of agribusiness is created.