20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv on June 22 and 23, as a result of which 47 people were hospitalized, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Regarding the condition of victims of enemy attacks on Kharkiv on June 22 and 23. 20 people remain in hospitals for treatment, " Sinegubov wrote on Telegram and listed:

On June 22, 42 people were hospitalized in medical institutions of the region. currently, 17 victims remain in hospitals for inpatient treatment, including two girls aged 12 and 13, their condition is average. three patients are in serious condition: a 32 – year – old man, 52 men are stable, and a 46 - year – old man is in extremely serious condition. Other wounded people are treated in the Departments of Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Traumatology.

As a result of enemy attacks on the city on June 23, 12 people were injured – 5 were hospitalized in medical institutions. currently, the hospital has 3 patients in stable condition, including a 15-year-old boy.

Doctors, according to him, provide all necessary assistance to victims of enemy attacks.

