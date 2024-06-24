20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85126 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 94441 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113271 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185753 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230530 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141722 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368077 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181549 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149528 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197848 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 85137 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 79558 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 94448 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 93731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113279 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2106 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10629 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12340 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16487 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37521 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24525 views

20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv on June 22 and 23.

20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv

20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv on June 22 and 23, as a result of which 47 people were hospitalized, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"Regarding the condition of victims of enemy attacks on Kharkiv on June 22 and 23. 20 people remain in hospitals for treatment, " Sinegubov wrote on Telegram and listed:

  • On June 22, 42 people were hospitalized in medical institutions of the region. currently, 17 victims remain in hospitals for inpatient treatment, including two girls aged 12 and 13, their condition is average. three patients are in serious condition: a 32 – year – old man, 52 men are stable, and a 46 - year – old man is in extremely serious condition. Other wounded people are treated in the Departments of Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Traumatology. 
  • As a result of enemy attacks on the city on June 23, 12 people were injured – 5 were hospitalized in medical institutions. currently, the hospital has 3 patients in stable condition, including a 15-year-old boy.

Doctors, according to him, provide all necessary assistance to victims of enemy attacks.

Two people were killed in Kharkiv region due to the explosion of a car on a Russian mine24.06.24, 11:02 • 21112 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31