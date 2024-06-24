Two people were killed in Kharkiv region due to the explosion of a car on a Russian mine

In the Kharkiv region, two people were killed after their car was blown up by a Russian anti-tank mine in the village of Slobozhanskoe, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Monday, UNN writes.

In the morning, at 5:30, in the village of Slobozhanskoe, Lipetsk community, a car ran over a Russian anti-tank mine. There were two people in the cabin. a man died on the spot from his injuries, and a woman died during the evacuation to the hospital - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

