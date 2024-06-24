The number of injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv reached 12, in the region another man was injured

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4038 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123318 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191227 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234889 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144158 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181881 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149665 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
The number of injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv reached 12, in the region another man was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22846 views

As a result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv on June 23, 12 people were injured, including 2 children and 1 employee of the state emergency service, one person was killed, buildings were damaged, and electricity supply to the city was restored.

The number of injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv reached 12, in the region another man was injured

The number of injured of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on June 23 increased to 12, one person was killed, and the city's electricity supply was restored. In the Kharkiv region over the past day, Russian troops shelled two areas, it is known about the injured, damage to the building of the village council and Novaya Pochta, said on Monday the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the consequences of the Russian attack, which occurred at 15 o'clock the day before, were recorded in three districts of Kharkiv.:

  • Shevchenko district, an educational institution. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a two-story building was partially destroyed. 4 people were injured (including one 15-year-old child). 
  • As a result of the shelling, 2 private houses were destroyed. The garage and outbuilding were on fire. 1 person was killed, 8 people were injured (including one 16-year-old child). 
  • Kievsky district. two hits in the building of an unused workshop of the enterprise.

In total, 12 people were injured (including 2 children and 1 employee of the State Emergency Service). 1 person was killed. Electricity supply in Kharkiv restored in full

- said Sinegubov in Telegram.

By region, according to him:

  • 16: 33, Kupyansk city. As a result of Russian shelling, the roof of a residential building burned. 
  • 14: 00, Kupyansky district, Rublenoe village. As a result of enemy shelling, a man was injured. 
  • 13: 45. Kharkiv district, Slatino village. As a result of enemy air shelling, the buildings of the village council, Novaya Pochta, and two residential buildings were damaged.

"In the Kharkiv direction, 5 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the area of Volchansk. In the Kupyansky direction, the defense forces repelled 9 attacks of the invaders. In addition, two military clashes continue in the areas of Peschany and Stelmakhovka," Sinegubov said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
