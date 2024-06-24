The number of injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv reached 12, in the region another man was injured

The number of injured of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on June 23 increased to 12, one person was killed, and the city's electricity supply was restored. In the Kharkiv region over the past day, Russian troops shelled two areas, it is known about the injured, damage to the building of the village council and Novaya Pochta, said on Monday the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sinegubov, the consequences of the Russian attack, which occurred at 15 o'clock the day before, were recorded in three districts of Kharkiv.:

Shevchenko district, an educational institution. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a two-story building was partially destroyed. 4 people were injured (including one 15-year-old child).

As a result of the shelling, 2 private houses were destroyed. The garage and outbuilding were on fire. 1 person was killed, 8 people were injured (including one 16-year-old child).

Kievsky district. two hits in the building of an unused workshop of the enterprise.

In total, 12 people were injured (including 2 children and 1 employee of the State Emergency Service). 1 person was killed. Electricity supply in Kharkiv restored in full - said Sinegubov in Telegram.

By region, according to him:

16: 33, Kupyansk city. As a result of Russian shelling, the roof of a residential building burned.

14: 00, Kupyansky district, Rublenoe village. As a result of enemy shelling, a man was injured.

13: 45. Kharkiv district, Slatino village. As a result of enemy air shelling, the buildings of the village council, Novaya Pochta, and two residential buildings were damaged.

"In the Kharkiv direction, 5 enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the area of Volchansk. In the Kupyansky direction, the defense forces repelled 9 attacks of the invaders. In addition, two military clashes continue in the areas of Peschany and Stelmakhovka," Sinegubov said.

In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, employees of Ukrposhta were hit by the Russian Federation, there is a dead woman