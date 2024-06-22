In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, employees of Ukrposhta were hit by the Russian Federation, there is a dead woman

In the Kharkiv region over the past day, Russian troops shelled three districts, in Volchansk, two employees of Ukrposhta came under enemy attack, one person was killed, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Saturday.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were recorded:

01: 45, Izyumsky district, podliman village. As a result of MLRS shelling, private households, three shops, a preschool, a cultural center, and two cars were damaged.

22: 53, Kharkiv district, Olkhovka village. Hitting cabs in an open area. The glazing of the windows of a private house was damaged.

16: 00, Chuguevsky district, Kirillovka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a shop, a kindergarten, and two private houses were damaged.

15: 00, Kharkiv district, Liptsy village. Hitting a wild boar in a previously destroyed fire station. The fence and partially the building of the backup garage were destroyed.

14: 46 Izyumsky district, Borovaya village. As a result of the shelling, a grocery store was partially destroyed, a car was damaged, and 10 private houses were damaged.

10: 00, Volchansk. Two employees of Ukrposhta came under fire from an enemy UAV. As a result, a woman was killed and a man was injured.

"The enemy did not conduct any active offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. In the Kupyansky direction, the number of clashes increased to 14. the invaders attacked in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Peschany. 10 attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, four are still ongoing," Sinegubov said in Telegram.