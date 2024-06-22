$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90562 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188859 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233259 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143167 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369006 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181733 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149624 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197916 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, employees of Ukrposhta were hit by the Russian Federation, there is a dead woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25242 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several areas, damaging buildings, shops and vehicles, as well as killing one Ukrposhta employee and injuring another as a result of enemy drone fire.

In Kharkiv region enemy shelled three districts, employees of Ukrposhta were hit by the Russian Federation, there is a dead woman

In the Kharkiv region over the past day, Russian troops shelled three districts, in Volchansk, two employees of Ukrposhta came under enemy attack, one person was killed, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Saturday.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were recorded:

  • 01: 45, Izyumsky district, podliman village. As a result of MLRS shelling, private households, three shops, a preschool, a cultural center, and two cars were damaged. 
  • 22: 53, Kharkiv district, Olkhovka village. Hitting cabs in an open area. The glazing of the windows of a private house was damaged. 
  • 16: 00, Chuguevsky district, Kirillovka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a shop, a kindergarten, and two private houses were damaged. 
  • 15: 00, Kharkiv district, Liptsy village. Hitting a wild boar in a previously destroyed fire station. The fence and partially the building of the backup garage were destroyed. 
  • 14: 46 Izyumsky district, Borovaya village. As a result of the shelling, a grocery store was partially destroyed, a car was damaged, and 10 private houses were damaged. 
  • 10: 00, Volchansk. Two employees of Ukrposhta came under fire from an enemy UAV. As a result, a woman was killed and a man was injured.

"The enemy did not conduct any active offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction. In the Kupyansky direction, the number of clashes increased to 14. the invaders attacked in the areas of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Peschany. 10 attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, four are still ongoing," Sinegubov said in Telegram.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
