19 people died from poisoning with surrogate alcohol in Istanbul, dozens in hospitals

Over the past three days, 19 people have died in Istanbul as a result of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol, and 33 more are in hospitals. This was reported by Anka Haber, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that fatal cases of poisoning with counterfeit alcohol were recorded in several districts of Istanbul: Bagcilar, Bahcelievler, Bakirköy and Bashakşehir. So far, 19 people have been killed, but there are more injured and they are in hospitals.

Meanwhile, BirGün clarifies that 19 deaths have been recorded in the last 72 hours. There are foreigners among the dead. In total, 65 people have sought medical attention, and 33 people are hospitalized.

After law enforcement checks, 63 outlets selling counterfeit products were closed in the city.

