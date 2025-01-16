19 people died from poisoning with surrogate alcohol in Istanbul, dozens in hospitals

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121904 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112860 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120870 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150012 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104090 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113694 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105899 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134090 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110495 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108165 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150013 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179586 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108165 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128617 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146310 views
19 people died from poisoning with surrogate alcohol in Istanbul, dozens in hospitals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28038 views

In Istanbul, 19 people died of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol in 72 hours. 33 victims are in hospitals, and the authorities have closed 63 outlets selling counterfeit alcohol.

Over the past three days, 19 people have died in Istanbul as a result of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol, and 33 more are in hospitals. This was reported by Anka Haber, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that fatal cases of poisoning with counterfeit alcohol were recorded in several districts of Istanbul: Bagcilar, Bahcelievler, Bakirköy and Bashakşehir. So far, 19 people have been killed, but there are more injured and they are in hospitals.

Meanwhile, BirGün  clarifies that 19 deaths have been recorded in the last 72 hours. There are foreigners among the dead. In total, 65 people have sought medical attention, and 33 people are hospitalized.

After law enforcement checks, 63 outlets selling counterfeit products were closed in the city.

A new US initiative has brought down shares of alcohol companies due to a link to cancer06.01.25, 02:50 • 103028 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
istanbulIstanbul

