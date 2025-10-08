162 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy dropped 113 guided bombs

During the day, October 8, 162 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian invaders launched 59 air strikes, dropping 113 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1768 kamikaze drones and carried out 3238 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping a total of 27 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 148 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 21 times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, towards Kolodyazne, Kutkivka, Otradne, Dvorichanske, Lyptsi. Battles are still ongoing in five locations.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to advance in the area of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Kurylivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled six and are holding back four more assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 37 times in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Filiia. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 122 occupiers were neutralized, of which 87 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one cannon, two vehicles, two motorcycles, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of special equipment, and one enemy UAV control point.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Malynivka. Eight more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, seven combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

The settlements of Stepnohirsk and Lukianivske were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. In addition, the occupiers launched an air strike on Prydniprovske.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

The General Staff also noted the soldiers of the 40th separate coastal defense brigade, who, according to the department, effectively destroy the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

