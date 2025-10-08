$41.320.03
06:01 PM • 6422 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 10984 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 8926 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21962 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 35984 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31414 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29095 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26319 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22194 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 20075 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Publications
162 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy dropped 113 guided bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The occupiers used 1,768 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,238 shelling attacks.

162 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy dropped 113 guided bombs

During the day, October 8, 162 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian invaders launched 59 air strikes, dropping 113 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1768 kamikaze drones and carried out 3238 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff, reports UNN

Details

Nine combat engagements took place in the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping a total of 27 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 148 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

Today, the enemy attacked 21 times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, towards Kolodyazne, Kutkivka, Otradne, Dvorichanske, Lyptsi. Battles are still ongoing in five locations.

Since the beginning of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, the Russians have already suffered more than 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy08.10.25, 21:30 • 818 views

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to advance in the area of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Kurylivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled six and are holding back four more assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 15 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war08.10.25, 20:48 • 10974 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 37 times in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Filiia. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 122 occupiers were neutralized, of which 87 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one cannon, two vehicles, two motorcycles, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, four units of special equipment, and one enemy UAV control point.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, Malynivka. Eight more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, seven combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

 The settlements of Stepnohirsk and Lukianivske were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. In addition, the occupiers launched an air strike on Prydniprovske.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

The General Staff also noted the soldiers of the 40th separate coastal defense brigade, who, according to the department, effectively destroy the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

In 2026, the potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion - Zelenskyy08.10.25, 20:17 • 1380 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War in Ukraine
Ukraine