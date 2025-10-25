$41.900.00
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 15127 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 25342 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 23599 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 33843 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 21945 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 19288 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 32999 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49170 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37950 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
158 combat engagements per day: General Staff reports on situation in directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Since the beginning of October 25, 158 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, with the occupiers launching 1 missile and 49 air strikes. The largest number of attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction – 65.

158 combat engagements per day: General Staff reports on situation in directions

Since the beginning of October 25, 158 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the invaders launched one missile and 49 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 99 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1819 kamikaze drones and carried out 3021 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four assault actions by the occupiers. ... The enemy also launched nine air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 119 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the area of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Bologivka, Kolodyazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out seven assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Drobycheve and Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through three times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded, enemy units tried to advance in the area of Stupochky.

Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and emphasized to commanders the unacceptability of distorting information

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 21 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried 65 times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Pankivka, Mayak, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Balagan, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 76 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of whom are irrevocably lost. Our defenders destroyed one armored personnel carrier, one anti-tank weapon, two unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of special equipment, and one enemy personnel shelter. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit a UAV control point, an armored personnel carrier, and 13 enemy personnel shelters.

- reported the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 15 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novovasylivske, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, Pavlivka, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Malynivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Danylivka, Pokrovske, Bratske, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by enemy units near Stepove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, and in the direction of Novoandriivka. Enemy aircraft launched an air strike in the area of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers tried to advance twice in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Kozatske was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

On October 24, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 359 UAVs in the war with Ukraine.

Putin's envoy in Washington outlined "main conditions" for a quick end to the war in Ukraine

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

