15 UAVs shot down over Sumy region last night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 18, air defense units in Sumy region shot down 15 Russian Shahed attack drones. Since the beginning of the year, 327 enemy UAVs have been neutralized in Sumy region.
On the night of October 18, air defense units destroyed 15 Russian Shahed-type attack drones in Sumy region. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Last night, on October 18, during a massive enemy air attack, Sumy region air defense units destroyed 15 enemy “shaheds”,
Details
The RMA also noted that since the beginning of the year, our anti-aircraft gunners have neutralized 327 Russian UAVs that brought death and destruction to Ukrainian soil.
Russian troops strike 234 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia18.10.24, 07:24 • 102146 views