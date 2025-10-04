143 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff named the hottest areas of the day

Since the beginning of Saturday, October 4, 143 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The invaders attacked 44 times in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 04.10.2025, 143 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

Today, the occupiers launched 57 air strikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3890 kamikaze drones and carried out 3013 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, two of which are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsi, Synelnykove, Kolodiazhne, and Kutkivka; one more is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka; battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Serednie, Novoselivka, Torske, and in the direction of Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on the position of our defenders in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and in the direction of Ivanopillia; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 44 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad. Combat engagements are still ongoing in two locations.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 126 occupiers, 79 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 33 UAVs and one vehicle were destroyed, in addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit seven shelters for enemy personnel. - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 23 times in the areas of Sosnivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, and Verbove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Novodanylivka, and was repelled. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defense of our defenders, and was repelled. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Odrada-Kamianka.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

