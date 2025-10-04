143 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff named the hottest areas of the day

$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 24964 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 69140 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 74301 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 84483 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106100 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86147 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43006 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52510 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34996 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22197 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three students
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriages
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blocked
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 106097 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 86144 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
United States
United Kingdom
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

143 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff named the hottest areas of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Since the beginning of October 4, 143 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The invaders carried out 57 air strikes, dropped 119 guided aerial bombs, and used 3,890 kamikaze drones.

143 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff named the hottest areas of the day

Since the beginning of Saturday, October 4, 143 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The invaders attacked 44 times in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 04.10.2025, 143 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

Today, the occupiers launched 57 air strikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3890 kamikaze drones and carried out 3013 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, two of which are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsi, Synelnykove, Kolodiazhne, and Kutkivka; one more is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka; battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Serednie, Novoselivka, Torske, and in the direction of Drobysheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on the position of our defenders in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and in the direction of Ivanopillia; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defense 44 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad. Combat engagements are still ongoing in two locations.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 126 occupiers, 79 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also, 33 UAVs and one vehicle were destroyed, in addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit seven shelters for enemy personnel.

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 23 times in the areas of Sosnivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, and Verbove. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of Novodanylivka, and was repelled. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defense of our defenders, and was repelled. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Odrada-Kamianka.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState04.10.25, 20:20 • 2064 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine