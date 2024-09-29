14 injured in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the attack by Russian troops has increased to 14, two of the wounded remain in hospital, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in the hostile shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 14. Nine women, four men and a 17-year-old boy were wounded - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, two people remain in the hospital, including a woman who was pulled out of the rubble by rescuers. Her condition is assessed as serious.

Earlier, UNN reported that two rescuers were among those injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

In one place, a multi-storey building from 1 to 4 floors was destroyed.