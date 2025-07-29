139 combat engagements on the front: the enemy carried out 1229 kamikaze drone strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. During the day, the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction. In addition, the Russian army carried out 1,229 kamikaze drone strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The enemy launched three missile and 32 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, used six missiles and dropped 59 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,229 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,919 shellings. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 assault actions by the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped three guided bombs, carried out 287 shellings, eight of which were with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the direction of Pishchane and in the area of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Karpivka, Dibrova, Torske and in the direction of Serednie, Shandryholove, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped five attacks near Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Bila Hora and in the area of Novomarkove.

The enemy tried to break through our defense six times in the Toretsk direction – in the area of Toretsk.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements:

Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nykanorivka, Novoukrainka.

Currently, a battle is ongoing in one location.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 96 occupiers, 56 of whom were irrevocably lost.

14 unmanned aerial vehicles and two shelters for personnel were destroyed.

In addition, two units of enemy vehicles and two motorcycles were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogard, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatske and Zelene Pole, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no combat engagements in the Huliaipole direction.

The settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders.

Enemy losses: during the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers, 4 tanks, and 2 cruise missiles