139 combat engagements on the front: the enemy carried out 1229 kamikaze drone strikes

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
07:02 PM • 3354 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 13028 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 21550 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 32814 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 57836 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 128612 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 55900 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69269 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 176560 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 66127 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.7m/s
89%
744mm
Popular news
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SESJuly 29, 11:23 AM • 61083 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 daysJuly 29, 11:27 AM • 72087 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 95699 views
The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in ZaporizhzhiaJuly 29, 01:37 PM • 4374 views
Confusion and questions: White House and EC published conflicting versions of trade agreement - Politico03:51 PM • 15059 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 96133 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 128614 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 176561 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 226612 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 188137 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 133892 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 185942 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 120450 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 115868 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 108524 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

139 combat engagements on the front: the enemy carried out 1229 kamikaze drone strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place on the front, the enemy has carried out 1229 kamikaze drone strikes. In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 96 occupiers.

139 combat engagements on the front: the enemy carried out 1229 kamikaze drone strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place at the front. During the day, the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction. In addition, the Russian army carried out 1,229 kamikaze drone strikes, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The enemy launched three missile and 32 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, used six missiles and dropped 59 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1,229 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,919 shellings.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 assault actions by the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped three guided bombs, carried out 287 shellings, eight of which were with multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the direction of Pishchane and in the area of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Karpivka, Dibrova, Torske and in the direction of Serednie, Shandryholove, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped five attacks near Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Bila Hora and in the area of Novomarkove.

The enemy tried to break through our defense six times in the Toretsk direction – in the area of Toretsk.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 48 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements:

Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Horikhove, Dachne, Nykanorivka, Novoukrainka.

Currently, a battle is ongoing in one location.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 96 occupiers, 56 of whom were irrevocably lost.

14 unmanned aerial vehicles and two shelters for personnel were destroyed.

In addition, two units of enemy vehicles and two motorcycles were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrogard, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, Novokhatske and Zelene Pole, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no combat engagements in the Huliaipole direction.

The settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders.

Enemy losses: during the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers, 4 tanks, and 2 cruise missiles29.07.25, 07:21 • 3044 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9