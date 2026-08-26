134 of the 162 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight

Russia launched 162 drones at Ukraine overnight, 134 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 26 (from 18:00 on August 25), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 134 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 1,450 military personnel – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine