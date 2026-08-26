134 of the 162 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
04:52 AM • 10576 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 12373 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
12:38 AM • 10085 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 5826 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 37127 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
August 25, 06:20 PM • 57240 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diploma
August 25, 05:20 PM • 31698 views
The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalistVideo
August 25, 04:36 PM • 23876 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo
August 25, 03:05 PM • 26226 views
Mindich gave Mudra cash to post bail for Halushchenko — prosecutor
August 25, 12:05 PM • 32021 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.8m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news
Putin signed three secret decrees on the day of the CIA director’s visit to Moscow, Russian media reportPhotoAugust 25, 07:55 PM • 8942 views
Zelenskyy awarded Stefanchuk the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and PlenipotentiaryAugust 25, 08:59 PM • 4710 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 14206 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk again – monitorsPhotoVideoAugust 25, 11:25 PM • 12710 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhoto01:06 AM • 8550 views
Publications
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 57240 views
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicerAugust 25, 03:14 PM • 53636 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenonAugust 25, 02:06 PM • 36244 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideoAugust 25, 01:15 PM • 36785 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 48047 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Benjamin Netanyahu
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 2748 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhoto01:06 AM • 8914 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 14391 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 60540 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 60806 views
Actual
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Starlink
Film

134 of the 162 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

During the night of August 26, Russia launched 162 drones at Ukraine. Air defense shot down or suppressed 134 of them; hits were recorded at 18 locations.

134 of the 162 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight

Russia launched 162 drones at Ukraine overnight, 134 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 26 (from 18:00 on August 25), the enemy attacked with 162 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 134 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 3 locations

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Russia's losses over the past day amounted to 1,450 military personnel – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine26.08.26, 07:16 • 1370 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk