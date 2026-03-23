134 battles on the front line in 24 hours, the enemy used over 9,000 drones - General Staff map

134 battles took place on the front line over the past day, a third of which occurred in three directions - Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on March 23, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 134 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropping 285 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 9266 kamikaze drones and carried out 3811 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 57 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi; in Zaporizhzhia region: Svitla Dolyna, Kyivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselevka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Tersianka, Ostrivske, Komyshuvakha, Krynychne, and Volfyne in Sumy region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, and one UAV control point.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, the enemy carried out 103 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 5 using MLRS. They launched two air strikes using five guided aerial bombs. One enemy attack was recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyne, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times towards Borivska Andriivka, Kupyansk, and towards Novoplatonivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to penetrate our defense, attacking towards Shyikivka, Dibrova, and in the area of the settlements of Serednie, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Zakitne, Riznykivka, Pazeno, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried three times to improve its position, storming in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 29 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and towards Hryshyne, Shevchenko, Molodetske, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, and towards Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to improve its position, attacking once towards Lukyanivske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Occupiers launched over 5,700 drones and carried out 116 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff