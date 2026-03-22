Occupiers launched over 5,700 drones and carried out 116 attacks in 24 hours - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 116 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 5722 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2678 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 42 air strikes – dropping 169 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5722 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2678 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 88 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, five of them using MLRS. They launched one air strike using four KABs. One enemy assault action was recorded in this direction.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units four times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Zybyne, Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Borivska Andriivka, Kupyansk, and towards Novoplatonivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assaults by the occupiers towards Shyikivka, Dibrova, and in the area of the settlement of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Pazeno, and Platonivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to improve his position twice, attacking in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Russia lost over 8,000 soldiers in a week after attempts to intensify offensives - Zelenskyy

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and towards Hryshyne, Shevchenko.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 23 were wounded in this direction today; one unit of automotive transport and three shelters of the occupiers were destroyed; 95 shelters, three UAV control points, and a cannon were damaged. 267 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, and towards Yehorivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, ten attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke, and Myrny. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy attacks were observed.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 940 soldiers and almost two thousand drones in a day - General Staff