132 combat engagements in one day: occupants actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector

So far, 132 combat engagements have taken place. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk sector 54 times, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, today the enemy launched 49 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, engaged 99 combat aircraft, and used 900 kamikaze drones to attack. It has fired about five thousand artillery rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Lozova, Bohuslavka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove seven times during the day.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy. Our soldiers repelled all the attacks.

In the Northern sector, the occupants tried to advance six times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy activity manifested itself in three combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Assault operations took place near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Toretsk area. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes with guided bombs near Druzhkivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted 54 times to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiyivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Six clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses in this sector - according to the updated information, over the current month our soldiers neutralized 15,185 occupants, 6966 of them - irretrievably. We destroyed 16 tanks, 87 armored combat vehicles, 320 vehicles, 22 artillery systems, one anti-tank missile system, one fuel and lubricant storage facility, five ammunition depots and 173 UAVs, and damaged 14 tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 83 vehicles, 49 cannons and mortars and one multiple launch rocket system.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to push our defenders from their positions near Kostyantynopil and Rozdolne, where Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Huliaipil sector, one enemy attack continues in the direction of Novopil and Novosilka, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novopil and dropped four unmanned aerial vehicles near Pyatikhatky.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance towards Novodanilivka once, but was repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the village of Kamianske with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, where three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions were made over the last day.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 invaders' offensives today. Enemy aircraft carried out 20 strikes, using 29 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also made 313 artillery attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

