132 combat engagements in one day: occupants actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 22799 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65830 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102613 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129767 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103550 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113305 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106603 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103118 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91792 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106835 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 22848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123846 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129774 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152792 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 6479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112391 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138553 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140332 views
132 combat engagements in one day: occupants actively attack in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33263 views

Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, including 54 breakthrough attempts in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 49 air strikes and used 900 kamikaze drones, firing about 5,000 artillery rounds.

So far, 132 combat engagements have taken place. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk sector 54 times, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, today the enemy launched 49 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, engaged 99 combat aircraft, and used 900 kamikaze drones to attack. It has fired about five thousand artillery rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Lozova, Bohuslavka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove seven times during the day.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Zelena Dolyna, Novomykhailivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy. Our soldiers repelled all the attacks.

In the Northern sector, the occupants tried to advance six times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy activity manifested itself in three combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Assault operations took place near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Toretsk area. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes with guided bombs near Druzhkivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted 54 times to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Mashivka, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Novoandriivka, Oleksiyivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Six clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses in this sector - according to the updated information, over the current month our soldiers neutralized 15,185 occupants, 6966 of them - irretrievably. We destroyed 16 tanks, 87 armored combat vehicles, 320 vehicles, 22 artillery systems, one anti-tank missile system, one fuel and lubricant storage facility, five ammunition depots and 173 UAVs, and damaged 14 tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 83 vehicles, 49 cannons and mortars and one multiple launch rocket system.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to push our defenders from their positions near Kostyantynopil and Rozdolne, where Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Huliaipil sector, one enemy attack continues in the direction of Novopil and Novosilka, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novopil and dropped four unmanned aerial vehicles near Pyatikhatky.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance towards Novodanilivka once, but was repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the village of Kamianske with unguided missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, where three unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions were made over the last day.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 invaders' offensives today. Enemy aircraft carried out 20 strikes, using 29 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also made 313 artillery attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Plus 1670 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses31.01.25, 08:23 • 30441 view

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

