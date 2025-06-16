1245 bodies of deceased have been returned to Ukraine, repatriation phase under Istanbul Agreements completed - Coordination Headquarters

Another 1245 bodies of the dead have been returned to Ukraine, the repatriation part of the Istanbul agreements has been completed - a total of 6057 bodies have been received, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Today, the final stage of repatriation measures under the agreements in Istanbul took place. Another 1245 bodies have been returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including servicemen. Thus, Ukraine received 6057 bodies under the Istanbul Agreements - the Coordinating Headquarters reported.

Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as reported, "will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies".

The Coordinating Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov