1,210 russian servicemen were killed over the day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, over the past 24 hours, russia lost 1,210 personnel, 16 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 47 UAVs, 1 cruise missile, as well as 82 vehicles and tankers.
Over the past day, russia lost 1210 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/19/24:
- Personnel: 492290 (+1210).
- Tanks: 7576 (+16).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14630 (+35).
- Artillery systems: 12687 (+48).
- RSVP: 1074 (+3).
- Air defense systems: 803 (+2).
- Airplanes: 354.
- Helicopters: 326.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 10155 (+47).
- Cruise missiles: 2204 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 26.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17251 (+82).
- Special equipment: 2077 (+2).
The data is being updated.
russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and conducted more than three thousand attacks19.05.24, 02:34 • 91194 views