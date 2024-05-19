1,210 russian servicemen were killed over the day

Over the past day, russia lost 1210 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/19/24:

- Personnel: 492290 (+1210).

- Tanks: 7576 (+16).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14630 (+35).

- Artillery systems: 12687 (+48).

- RSVP: 1074 (+3).

- Air defense systems: 803 (+2).

- Airplanes: 354.

- Helicopters: 326.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 10155 (+47).

- Cruise missiles: 2204 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 26.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 17251 (+82).

- Special equipment: 2077 (+2).

The data is being updated.

russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and conducted more than three thousand attacks