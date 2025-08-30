120 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, August 29, 120 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, with the greatest enemy activity observed in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening report of August 29, 2025, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 120 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched one missile and 49 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using four missiles and 78 guided aerial bombs. 1420 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, the enemy carried out 3352 artillery shellings - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and towards Fyholivka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil and towards Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped three attacks near Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attempts to advance towards Stupochky and Predtechyne.

The enemy tried ten times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dyliivka and towards the settlements of Kleban Byk, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Zapovidne, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and towards Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 114 occupiers, 84 of them irrevocably. An artillery system, two units of automotive equipment, four motorcycles, and 33 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, four artillery systems, one motorcycle, and three shelters for enemy personnel were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Zaporizke and towards Filiia, Oleksandrihrad, and six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the occupiers were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, six combat engagements took place — the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Stepove and towards Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders.

Recall

Russia is switching to a new military tactic, focusing on the use of assault groups and light equipment instead of armored vehicles. This is due to the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones, which destroy heavy equipment.

