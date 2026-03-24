Already 12 injured due to Russian attack on Poltava and the region, including a child

The number of casualties from the Russian attack on Poltava and the region has risen to 12, including a five-year-old child, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, and the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of March 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile and drone attack on the territory of Poltava region. Among the weapons used were "Geran-2" UAVs and missiles, the type of which is being established.

As a result, two civilians were killed and 12 were injured, including a five-year-old boy. The child is currently in serious condition in the hospital. The number of injured is being clarified. - reported the prosecutor's office.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the child is in intensive care.

As reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the enemy attack, direct hits and falling debris of enemy missiles and UAVs were recorded at 4 locations. High-rise buildings, private households, a hotel building, and private enterprises were damaged, Dyakivnych noted in Telegram.

The prosecutor's office clarified that "in the city of Poltava and Poltava district, a 9-story building, private residential buildings, the roof of a hotel, and production buildings of a non-operating enterprise were damaged."

"As a result of the attack, one of the premises of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Poltava region was damaged. The main thing is that no one was injured. At the time of the strike, there were no employees in the premises," also reported Lesya Karnaukh, acting head of the State Tax Service, on her Facebook page.

According to Karnaukh, windows were broken, doors were damaged, and the building's structures were compromised.

In Poltava region, there are dead and over ten wounded as a result of the night attack