11 airports in Germany will suspend operations due to a large-scale strike
On Monday, March 10, employees at 11 German airports will hold a 24-hour strike over a pay dispute. The Verdi union is demanding an 8% pay increase or an additional 350 euros per month.
On Monday, the sky over Germany will be paralyzed: employees of 11 airports will participate in the strike. Travelers should expect massive disruptions.
On Monday, a strike will take place at airports in Germany: the Verdi union has called on public sector and ground handling workers to hold a 24-hour protest action.
The strike on Monday affects the airports of Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg, and Leipzig-Halle, reports DPA.
The strike is the result of a dispute over wages. The union demands an 8% wage increase. Otherwise, an increase of 350 euros per month.
Employers rejected these demands as unrealistic. In response, Verdi (the German union) decided to announce a warning strike after the second round of collective negotiations last month ended in failure.
Negotiations will continue from March 14-16 in Potsdam.
Reference
During strikes that are beyond the control of airlines, such as the current Verdi strike in various cities in Germany, passengers generally do not have the right to compensation under European passenger rights regulations.
Exception: "However, even in such cases, airlines are obliged to immediately arrange alternative transport for their passengers and must check their own flights as well as flights of other airlines that have direct or indirect connections. If the fastest transport is only possible several hours after the end of the strike, air passengers may be entitled to compensation in individual cases," says Feiza Tyurkon from the passenger rights portal "Flightright."
