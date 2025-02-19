106 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 26 offensives in the Pokrovsk sector, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day ... the enemy launched a missile attack (two missiles), 64 air strikes, dropping 91 drones, used 1122 kamikaze drones, fired more than four thousand three hundred times at settlements and positions of our troops - the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times towards Vovchansk and Zakhidne, but was repelled.

Three enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector in the vicinity of Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

Twelve attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops near Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy, Makiivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka in the Liman sector.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attempted to advance in the area of Verkhnekamianske, the battle continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the enemy made 26 offensive attacks. The Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. Our defenders are bravely holding the line, with three firefights taking place so far.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 101 occupants and wounded 90 in this sector today. A tank, nine vehicles, six motorcycles, 13 UAVs, an electronic warfare vehicle and a satellite communication system were destroyed, and a tank, an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles and three artillery systems were heavily damaged.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed Ukrainian positions 13 times today in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka. The defense forces are steadily holding back the attack, four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar and Pryvilne. Two firefights have taken place so far.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian invaders advanced nine times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka and in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove. Three firefights are ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensive on the Prydniprovsky and Hulyaypillia directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 invaders' attacks.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

