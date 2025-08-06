$
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 3086 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 7044 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 13924 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 83124 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 71250 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 141759 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 85999 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 159223 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
August 5, 10:08 AM • 67167 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of Defense
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49859 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Popular news
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor
August 5, 11:27 PM • 19469 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNS
August 6, 12:56 AM • 19745 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement
August 6, 02:24 AM • 17401 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow
05:16 AM • 12935 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media
05:58 AM • 12181 views
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
07:07 AM • 7078 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media
05:58 AM • 12380 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
August 4, 03:58 PM • 76751 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
August 4, 01:38 PM • 97288 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
August 4, 01:37 PM • 88206 views
