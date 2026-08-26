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08:38 AM • 12289 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22828 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15584 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18813 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21866 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27087 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22629 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18604 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41284 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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The fourth day of the Ambassadors’ Conference, focused on veterans, the diaspora, and countering disinformation, has concluded in Kyiv

The fourth day of the Ambassadors’ Conference concluded in Kyiv, where humanitarian policy, support for veterans, and cooperation with the diaspora were discussed. Particular attention was paid to countering Russian disinformation through a new handbook and training sessions.

Society • August 6, 08:57 PM • 4611 views
It is necessary to release three Ukrainian SMM staff members from Russian captivity - Sybiha met with a delegation of OSCE representatives

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with a delegation of representatives from 23 OSCE countries. He emphasized the need to release the Ukrainian SMM OSCE staff members whom Russia has been holding since 2022.

Politics • July 20, 07:58 PM • 12844 views
Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria arrives in Kyiv with government delegation

Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov arrived in the capital with key ministers. Meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials are planned.

Politics • March 30, 07:50 AM • 6771 views
Russia miscalculated again, counting on Ukraine's collapse - MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa stated that the Russian Federation will not succeed in its imperial plans. Ukraine is entering the fifth year of a full-scale war, enduring intense attacks, but continues to resist.

Politics • February 24, 04:17 PM • 4142 views