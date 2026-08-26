Betsa Mariana Oleksandrivna
The fourth day of the Ambassadors’ Conference concluded in Kyiv, where humanitarian policy, support for veterans, and cooperation with the diaspora were discussed. Particular attention was paid to countering Russian disinformation through a new handbook and training sessions.
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha met with a delegation of representatives from 23 OSCE countries. He emphasized the need to release the Ukrainian SMM OSCE staff members whom Russia has been holding since 2022.
Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov arrived in the capital with key ministers. Meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials are planned.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa stated that the Russian Federation will not succeed in its imperial plans. Ukraine is entering the fifth year of a full-scale war, enduring intense attacks, but continues to resist.