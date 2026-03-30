Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria arrives in Kyiv with government delegation

Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov arrived in Kyiv as part of an official visit of the Bulgarian government, writes UNN with reference to Novinite.

Details

He, as stated, is accompanied by a government delegation, which includes several key Bulgarian ministers: Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadezhda Neynsky, Minister of Transport and Communications Korman Ismailov, Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov, Minister of Education and Science Sergey Ignatov, and Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov.

Upon arrival in the capital, the Bulgarian officials, as stated, were greeted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa.

During the visit, the acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria plans to hold a series of high-level meetings with the Ukrainian leadership, including negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. Discussions are expected to take place within the framework of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the publication writes.

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