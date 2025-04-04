Anton Dukach

$
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:32 PM
• 14903 views
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Exclusive
01:24 PM
• 56054 views
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM
• 198851 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 10:10 AM
• 114789 views
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM
• 377737 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 05:56 AM
• 301845 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
April 3, 07:36 PM
• 212459 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM
• 243519 views
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM
• 254758 views
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM
• 117852 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM
• 248054 views
