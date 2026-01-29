Zhenya Kot showed a romantic exotic wedding in Tahiti with Natalia Tatarintseva: archival footage is touching

Photo: www.instagram.com/kot_jenya/

Famous Ukrainian choreographer, winner of the "Dancing with the Stars" project Zhenya Kot impressed subscribers with a series of archival photos with his wife, gymnast Natalia Tatarintseva. The dancer published their joint wedding photos. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yevhen's Instagram.

Details

As it turned out, this year the couple celebrates 11 years together and seven years of marriage. In the caption to the publication, Zhenya emphasized that during this time they had a sweet girl (daughter Lelya).

Followers noted that the photos distributed by Kot were taken during an exotic wedding. It is known that the star couple celebrated on the island of Tahiti. As can be seen from the photos, the lovers' outfits also speak for themselves. Yevhen chose a white suit for his look, and Natalia chose a sparkling dress.

High result: 11 years together, 7 years married, 1 child (sweet girl). To be continued - the dancer left a caption.

The celebrity's subscribers could not resist and showered the couple with warm words of congratulations.

Subscribers' reaction

Incredibly two strong people and incredibly beautiful. Be happy. Stick together! Be an example to follow! You are wonderful - it is said in the comments.

Recall

