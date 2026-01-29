Zhenya Kot showed a romantic exotic wedding in Tahiti with Natalia Tatarintseva: archival footage is touching

$42.770.19
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 03:20 PM • 110036 views
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 01:14 PM • 108034 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
Zhenya Kot showed a romantic exotic wedding in Tahiti with Natalia Tatarintseva: archival footage is touching

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Choreographer Zhenya Kot published archival photos from his wedding in Tahiti, celebrating 11 years together and 7 years of marriage with Natalia Tatarintseva. The couple has a daughter, Lelya.

Zhenya Kot showed a romantic exotic wedding in Tahiti with Natalia Tatarintseva: archival footage is touching
Photo: www.instagram.com/kot_jenya/

Famous Ukrainian choreographer, winner of the "Dancing with the Stars" project Zhenya Kot impressed subscribers with a series of archival photos with his wife, gymnast Natalia Tatarintseva. The dancer published their joint wedding photos. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yevhen's Instagram.

Details

As it turned out, this year the couple celebrates 11 years together and seven years of marriage. In the caption to the publication, Zhenya emphasized that during this time they had a sweet girl (daughter Lelya).

Followers noted that the photos distributed by Kot were taken during an exotic wedding. It is known that the star couple celebrated on the island of Tahiti. As can be seen from the photos, the lovers' outfits also speak for themselves. Yevhen chose a white suit for his look, and Natalia chose a sparkling dress.

High result: 11 years together, 7 years married, 1 child (sweet girl). To be continued

- the dancer left a caption.

The celebrity's subscribers could not resist and showered the couple with warm words of congratulations.

Subscribers' reaction

Incredibly two strong people and incredibly beautiful. Be happy. Stick together! Be an example to follow! You are wonderful

- it is said in the comments.

Recall

Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko proposed to Kateryna Voskresenska, publishing a photo with a ring.

