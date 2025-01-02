Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to help Syria through grain program and involve Europeans and America

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to help "all efforts to stabilize Syria," to set up the "Grain from Ukraine" program to help Damascus, and wants to involve Europeans and America, as he announced in social media following reports on the trip of Ukrainian officials to Damascus, UNN reports.

"Report of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Agrarian Policy of Ukraine on their visit to Syria. Results of negotiations in Damascus, security and economic prospects. Ukraine will help all efforts to stabilize Syria. We will set up the "Grain from Ukraine" program to cooperate with the Syrian administration and all partners who are ready to support. We will communicate with the Europeans and America to ensure that the support is as strong as possible," the President noted.

"More stability in the Middle East means more peace and trade for all partners," Zelensky emphasized.

