Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to sign a rare earth agreement as a first step
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness to sign a framework agreement on rare earth metals. This will be the first step in cooperation on the development of critical mineral resources.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement on rare earth metals, reports UNN.
Details
Ukraine is ready to sign a framework agreement as a first step. We have always said this, and frankly, I thought we would sign it earlier. We are ready for this and there is nothing to talk about, there are no secrets behind the scenes, so we are ready
Reminder
The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine agreed to conclude an agreement as soon as possible on the development of critical mineral resources. The agreement should strengthen the economy and ensure the long-term security of Ukraine.
UNN reported that the governments of the United States and Ukraine should discuss the final signing of the agreement on mineral resources, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The US expects to receive about $20 billion from the rare earth minerals agreement.