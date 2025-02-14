Zelenskyy: Ukraine can help Europe become energy independent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine can help Europe become energy independent. He said this during a conversation with journalists, UNN reports.

We want to, we offer, and here we are very much in line, I think, with the United States. We said that we are open, and it is great for us to have the whole of Europe independent. We have 30 billion cubic meters of LNG in our gas storage facility. We can store it, we have the entire network, we go everywhere to Europe, we are ready to take LNG and give it to Europe. We have our own electricity, there will be no war - we have enough, we have a surplus, new units, etc. We are fully prepared. Moreover, if the Americans and Europeans want to enter our energy sector, they should do so as partners. We are only for it, we are ready - Zelensky said.

When asked by journalists whether the EU and the US support this, the President of Ukraine replied: "I think so".

