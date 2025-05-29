Zelenskyy stated that a fair peace is possible only after Putin

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7952 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22759 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52138 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46217 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83492 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74473 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108151 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107605 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112554 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7952 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83492 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153632 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230744 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241347 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43593 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 52154 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90251 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149947 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 88112 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Zelenskyy stated that a fair peace is possible only after Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a fair peace in Ukraine will come after Putin's departure. He called for increased pressure on Russia and declared his readiness for peace with a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy stated that a fair peace is possible only after Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that a just peace is most likely possible only after the departure of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Head of the Ukrainian State said this in an interview with the German TV channel RTL, reports UNN.

We do not have enough pressure. Leading countries are not doing enough. The US is involved, but not 100%. Other countries, such as China or other countries of the Global South, are restrained. Putin is clinging to his place. We will have a just peace, but perhaps only after Putin 

– the Ukrainian leader said.

The Head of State called for increased international pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy also stressed that he does not see any readiness for peace on the part of Putin.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that peace, which begins with a ceasefire, can be started even tomorrow.

Peace, which begins with a ceasefire, and then with further steps towards a lasting peace, can begin as early as tomorrow 

- Zelenskyy stressed.

Supplement

President Zelenskyy stated that there are certain agreements with the German Chancellor regarding the discussion of Taurus missiles. He also stressed that Ukraine needs various tools for defense.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Germany
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04