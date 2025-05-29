Zelenskyy stated that a fair peace is possible only after Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that a just peace is most likely possible only after the departure of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Head of the Ukrainian State said this in an interview with the German TV channel RTL, reports UNN.

We do not have enough pressure. Leading countries are not doing enough. The US is involved, but not 100%. Other countries, such as China or other countries of the Global South, are restrained. Putin is clinging to his place. We will have a just peace, but perhaps only after Putin – the Ukrainian leader said.

The Head of State called for increased international pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy also stressed that he does not see any readiness for peace on the part of Putin.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that peace, which begins with a ceasefire, can be started even tomorrow.

Peace, which begins with a ceasefire, and then with further steps towards a lasting peace, can begin as early as tomorrow - Zelenskyy stressed.

Supplement

President Zelenskyy stated that there are certain agreements with the German Chancellor regarding the discussion of Taurus missiles. He also stressed that Ukraine needs various tools for defense.