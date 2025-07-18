Zelenskyy gave Umerov tasks: audit of NSDC and Staff decisions, weapons and activation with Istanbul agreements and negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Rustem Umerov, to intensify efforts on the Istanbul agreements and negotiations, ensure the implementation of arms agreements, and conduct an audit of NSDC and Staff decisions, as he announced on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

"Today, we discussed with Rustem Umerov the work of the NSDC of Ukraine and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as personal tasks in the defense and negotiation spheres," Zelenskyy wrote and listed:

first - "to continue working with partners on arms agreements." The President emphasized: "We must fully implement every agreement with our partners on arms supplies, as well as new special agreements on creating joint productions and building factories in partner countries";

second - "to analyze the status of implementation of adopted NSDC and Staff decisions, implement what was delayed, and significantly strengthen the format of the technological Staff." According to the President, clear coordination and full implementation of decisions in Ukraine's defense and security sector are needed;

third - "to intensify the negotiation track." As Zelenskyy noted, "the implementation of the agreements from the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway." "More dynamism is needed in this process," the President emphasized.

Umerov himself commented on the meeting with the President: "We discussed clear tasks and priorities of work with the head of state." According to Umerov, these are the following:

coordination and control of the security and defense sector. The task is to ensure systemic and effective synchronization of actions of all components. Umerov stated: "An audit of the implementation of decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief will be conducted in the near future. We will present a plan of action to the President of Ukraine in the near future";

to the President of Ukraine in the near future"; weapons. Umerov indicated that he continues to coordinate all arms supplies, joint productions, and partnerships, including the most sensitive areas;

technologies and innovations. According to Umerov, "we will resume the full-fledged work of the technological Staff to accelerate the technological modernization of the front";

negotiation track. "Ukraine consistently advocates for a just peace - and we are working to achieve it in close coordination with allies," Umerov stated.

