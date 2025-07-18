Zelenskyy gave Umerov tasks: audit of NSDC and Staff decisions, weapons and activation with Istanbul agreements and negotiations

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
08:28 AM • 13688 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia
07:05 AM • 49518 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 54018 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 226324 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 162614 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 132141 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 133234 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 112956 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 508227 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 173712 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special servicesJuly 18, 01:34 AM • 52426 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 65037 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 75037 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff05:33 AM • 45031 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 20932 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 226324 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 180008 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 190594 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 372869 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 508227 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 65316 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 76094 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 191605 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 252332 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 264947 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Zelenskyy gave Umerov tasks: audit of NSDC and Staff decisions, weapons and activation with Istanbul agreements and negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2444 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov to intensify negotiations, ensure the implementation of agreements on weapons, and strengthen the technological Staff. Umerov confirmed the work priorities, including coordination of the security sector, arms supplies, and technological modernization.

Zelenskyy gave Umerov tasks: audit of NSDC and Staff decisions, weapons and activation with Istanbul agreements and negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the newly appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Rustem Umerov, to intensify efforts on the Istanbul agreements and negotiations, ensure the implementation of arms agreements, and conduct an audit of NSDC and Staff decisions, as he announced on Friday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, we discussed with Rustem Umerov the work of the NSDC of Ukraine and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as personal tasks in the defense and negotiation spheres," Zelenskyy wrote and listed:

  • first - "to continue working with partners on arms agreements." The President emphasized: "We must fully implement every agreement with our partners on arms supplies, as well as new special agreements on creating joint productions and building factories in partner countries";
    • second - "to analyze the status of implementation of adopted NSDC and Staff decisions, implement what was delayed, and significantly strengthen the format of the technological Staff." According to the President, clear coordination and full implementation of decisions in Ukraine's defense and security sector are needed;
      • third - "to intensify the negotiation track." As Zelenskyy noted, "the implementation of the agreements from the second meeting in Istanbul is currently underway." "More dynamism is needed in this process," the President emphasized.

        Umerov himself commented on the meeting with the President: "We discussed clear tasks and priorities of work with the head of state." According to Umerov, these are the following:

        • coordination and control of the security and defense sector. The task is to ensure systemic and effective synchronization of actions of all components. Umerov stated: "An audit of the implementation of decisions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief will be conducted in the near future. We will present a plan of action to the President of Ukraine in the near future";
          • weapons. Umerov indicated that he continues to coordinate all arms supplies, joint productions, and partnerships, including the most sensitive areas;
            • technologies and innovations. According to Umerov, "we will resume the full-fledged work of the technological Staff to accelerate the technological modernization of the front";
              • negotiation track. "Ukraine consistently advocates for a just peace - and we are working to achieve it in close coordination with allies," Umerov stated.

                Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council18.07.25, 10:05 • 49530 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                WarPolitics
                Rustem Umerov
                National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                Istanbul
                Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                Ukraine
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9