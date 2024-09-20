Zelenskyy: Second Peace Summit can put an end to the war

It is necessary to strengthen Ukraine as much as possible in order to organize the second Peace Summit this year - a summit that will be able to put an end to this war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

Details

We have to strengthen Ukraine as much as possible to organize the second Peace Summit this year, a summit that will be able to put an end to this war, a full stop that will never become an ellipsis. And we are all equally interested in peace in Europe. Peace is not a freezing of the war, not any manipulation of international law and morality. Peace must be reliable and it will be. We are confident in this - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will discuss the victory plan with US President Joe Biden, as the decision on the plan depends on him. The entire plan is designed for quick decisions by partners, which should happen from October to December, and not to delay this process.