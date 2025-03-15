Zelenskyy: Russia's refusal to a ceasefire is a refusal to Trump, not to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Russia's rejection of a 30-day ceasefire would signify disagreement with Trump's proposal. Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire without additional conditions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that if Russia does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it will mean that they do not agree with Ukraine, but with the position of US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with journalists, reports UNN.
They (the Russians - ed.) want a stronger position before the silence. I'm sure. Now they look at least not serious. After the proposal, and after what they did not expect that an allied solution would be found in Jeddah, and they understand that they need to respond. Now they will talk about control, or something else. If we were talking only about silence at sea, and they would say, why only at sea? If silence, then everywhere. If we were talking about silence in the sky, they would say that they count on the safety of their energy system
He noted that during negotiations with the US, all opportunities for the eloquence of Putin and his entourage, who do not want the war to end, were reduced.
We are ready for an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, which was proposed by the American side. And therefore, if the Russians do not agree, then they do not agree with our proposal, but do not agree specifically with the proposal of President Trump. Because all our achievements were formulated by the Americans, and this is their clear position. And they, the team that was at the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, are representatives of President Trump. And therefore, Putin does not agree today with what Trump offered to Ukraine and Russia
According to him, in the context of a ceasefire, the most important thing for the US and other countries is not to agree to additional demands from Russia.
The most important thing is for neither America nor anyone to go to the Russian "but". The ceasefire should not go along with "but". Because this is a 30-day ceasefire. This is not eternity, this is silence and this is 30 days, where all parties are given the opportunity to demonstrate the speed and desire to end the war. Or vice versa
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire has been on the table since Tuesday, but Russia is doing everything to prevent this.