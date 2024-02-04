Zelenskyy: Russia sees Dnipropetrovs'k region as one of the main targets for terrorist attacks

The Russian military leadership considers the Dnipropetrovs'k region to be one of the main targets for its terrorist attacks. Ukraine is working to increase the capabilities of the Defense Forces to shoot down missiles and drones and protect the sky. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, according to UNN.

Air Command "East". A report and a detailed discussion on the protection of the skies over the Dnipro region. The danger is constant, high, and Russia sees the region as one of the main targets for terrorist attacks. It is our enterprises, our economic potential, this region. We are working to add capabilities to shoot down missiles and drones - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the Air Force soldiers, mobile fire groups, everyone who is fighting against Russian air terror, "deserve our gratitude and further strengthening. In particular, we are preparing new negotiations with our partners in this regard",

Zelenskyy also said that he had held a meeting in Kryvyi Rih on energy and water supply to cities and villages in the Dnipro region.

"Protection of energy facilities. Strengthening of mobile fire groups, air defense, electronic warfare. Restoration of power capacities," the Head of State emphasized.

According to him, a separate report was devoted to protection against saboteurs and collaborators. "Law enforcement officers have good results," the President said.

Zelenskyy discusses defense of Ukraine with new Western air defense systems with Eastern Air Command